Delhi: For mohalla clinics, healthcare more than just about medicines

“Ki haal twada, lakh lakh badhaiyan twannu (How are you? Many congratulations),” said Dr Alka Chaudhary to a 62-year-old patient, who had a granddaughter recently. Like her, each person who visits the first-ever mohalla clinic, in Delhi’s Peeragarhi village, is greeted with a smile.

Advertising

Dr Chaudhary has been working at the clinic since its inception in 2015. “We are community persons, not just doctors. We are involved in people’s lives and bettering the community,” she said.

Started when the government first introduced the concept of Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics in Delhi, the idea was to strengthen primary healthcare system. By December 2016, 106 clinics were established across all 11 districts, and three years on, the city has 201 such facilities.

Chandrakant Lahariya, a public health specialist said: “It makes health clinics accessible to people, which are often utilised by women, children and the elderly.”

Advertising

In Peeragarhi, five people serve 4,000 patients every month, providing first aid, tests, maternal and child healthcare, family planning, counselling, and referral to secondary and tertiary care centres. Three ASHA workers at the clinic accompany women and families to hospitals to ensure they are taken care of.

For instance, Priya (32), a pregnant woman suffering from seizures, is often alone at her home. So Poonam (62), an ASHA worker, has told neighbours to reach out if anything goes wrong.

In 2016, the government had announced 1,000 such clinics, but the process has hit roadblocks with civic agencies citing unavailability of land, blockage of water pipelines and no power supply. For the time being, the government has approached the public, with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requesting them to provide space on rent.

At Yamuna Vihar on Friday, a doctor looked at reports of a 15-year-old girl with a minor hole in her heart. The girl, operated on at AIIMS in 2007, was accompanied by her father Rajinder Kumar. “She has been complaining of breathlessness, but visiting a government hospital means waiting for days. I have been bringing her here for regular check-up,” he said.