Watch: In Delhi, speeding car rams into crowd after brawl with locals

In what appears to be a case of road rage, one person was injured after a car rammed into a crowd in Model Town area of northwest Delhi, police said on Monday, PTI reported. A case of rash and negligent driving and causing hurt due to negligence has been registered against the driver who is absconding.

#WATCH Delhi: A vehicle rammed into pedestrians at Old Gupta Colony in Model Town last night. One person was injured. FIR has been registered; police investigation underway pic.twitter.com/I6LnTr6qdc — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2019

A viral video of the incident, which took place on Sunday night, showed a black sedan car speeding through the crowd on a busy road in Old Gupta Colony of the area.

The victim, Kamal Arora, was admitted to a nearby hospital and discharged after treatment.

In his complaint to police, Arora said the incident took place at around 9.30. The driver, who was accompanied by another person inside the car, had some arguments with the public.

The driver then suddenly accelerated the car and reversed it into the crowd, injuring one person. One of the locals climbed atop the car to stop it and tried to smash its windshield, but the driver sped away.

While CCTV cameras are being examined, the driver is yet to be identified.

“A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Model Town police station on the statement of the injured person,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said.

Another official said police are contacting car dealers in nearby areas to identify the vehicle.

Officials are also trying to ascertain whether the driver was drunk at the time of the incident.

(With PTI inputs)