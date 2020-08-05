Delhi Model discussed everywhere, proud of Delhiites, says Kejriwal as active cases in city dip below 10,000

The city has 13,578 beds earmarked for Covid patients, out of which 10,624 are vacant. The city has 13,578 beds earmarked for Covid patients, out of which 10,624 are vacant.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Delhi came down to less than 10,000 on Tuesday, accounting for 7% of the total number of cases. Congratulating residents, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: “Active cases left in Delhi less than 10,000 today. Delhi is now at 14th position in terms of active cases. Number of deaths have come down to 12 today. I am proud of you, Delhiites. Your ‘Delhi model’ being discussed everywhere. But we should not get complacent and take all precautions.”

The ‘Delhi model’ also drew praise from South Korean Ambassador to India Shin Bongkil. In a video message, he said, “I am very impressed with the Delhi model. Actually, the Korean model is 3Ts — test, trace and treat. Delhi Model is test and home quarantine, which is a very effective and wise measure… I would like to congratulate the Delhi government for this achievement.”

The CM responded: “Happy that our Delhi model is being recognised across the globe. I want to thank the South Korean Ambassador for his encouraging words. All nations coming together to defeat Covid is the need of the hour.”

The capital reported 674 fresh cases and 12 fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,39,156 and the death toll to 4,033. Close to 90% of those infected with Covid have recovered, with 972 more recoveries being reported. At present, there are 9,897 active cases, of which 5,461 are under home isolation. The city has 13,578 beds earmarked for Covid patients, out of which 10,624 are vacant. Delhi is among the 24 states/UTs that have conducted more tests per million than the national average.

As per data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the highest testing average per million population is reported from Goa with 84,927, followed by Delhi with 57,855 tests per million. The national testing average per million is at 15,119. Ministry officials said there are 28 states and union territories which have positivity less than 10%, which indicates that the testing strategy is on the “right track”.

The capital performed 4,108 RT PCR/TrueNAT/CBNAAT and 5,187 rapid antigen tests in the last 24 hours. Over the last three days, the number of rapid antigen tests (RAT) have come down. Last month, the Delhi High Court asked why the government was choosing RAT, which has a high rate of false negative results, over the RT-PCR testing method.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain said the third round of the serological survey, which was supposed to be completed by August 5, will be extended: “There were few holidays in between due to which the survey will be extended for a day or two.”

An official said three districts have completed collecting samples. The survey results are expected to be released after 10 days.

