Delhi: Mocked by chemist for buying viagra, gym trainer shoots him

A 50-year-old chemist was shot dead in South West Delhi’s Palam village, allegedly after he made fun of a gym trainer who had come to purchase viagra. According to police, the 30-year-old accused used a pistol he had legally procured last month after an IPS officer gave his reference to the licencing unit. According to police, the accused is the IPS officer’s gym trainer.

DCP (South West) Devender Arya said the accused, Neeraj Gupta, is a resident of Dabri and works at a gym in Chanakyapuri. He was apprehended from the Pankha Road flyover by police.

“The incident took place on December 7 at a medical store near Mahaveer Enclave in Palam village, when Gupta had gone to buy viagra from Sanjeev Kumar’s shop. Kumar allegedly mocked Gupta, who then took out his pistol and shot him. He then fled while Kumar was rushed to a hospital. He died during treatment on December 8,” an officer said.

A case of murder was registered and four teams were constituted under the supervision of ACP (Delhi Cantt) Manish Jorwal to arrest the accused. “He was identified through CCTV footage. Around 7 pm Monday, police received a tip-off that Kumar was planning to leave Delhi and go to Raipur in Chhattisgarh at his in-laws’ place. A trap was laid and after a brief chase, he was nabbed from Pankha Road. The pistol has been seized along with 10 live cartridges,” Arya said.

During questioning, the accused told police he had purchased medicines from the victim’s shop earlier as well.

