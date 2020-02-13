Delhi: 61% of new MLAs have criminal cases against them, says ADR report

In the newly elected Delhi Assembly, 61% of the 70 MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves. (Representational Image) In the newly elected Delhi Assembly, 61% of the 70 MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves. (Representational Image)

In the newly elected Delhi Assembly, 61% of the 70 MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves — almost double the number declared during the 2015 polls. In 2015, 34% of the MLAs had criminal cases against them, as per the study by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), an NGO working on electoral forms. 20% of the MLAs declared serious criminal cases in 2015 while the figure rose to 53% in 2020 .

An analysis of the declarations made by these MLAs reveals that 43 of them face criminal cases, of whom 37 have declared serious charges including those related to rape, attempt to murder and crimes against women. Thirteen of the 37 MLAs have declared cases related to crimes against women. Of the 13, one has declared cases related to rape.

CM Arvind Kejriwal had 13 criminal cases, the highest of all. Nine of the newly elected Delhi MLAs — eight from the AAP, including incumbent Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, and one from the BJP — have declared convictions in various cases. As per the ADR, five of the eight BJP MLAs declared criminal cases against themselves.

The study also found that 45 AAP MLAs and seven BJP MLAs have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore each. The richest legislator in the new Assembly is AAP MLA Dharampal Lakra from Mundka, with assets worth Rs 292 crore.

