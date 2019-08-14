Delhi: MLA will soon help plug household leaks

Accompanied by a team of plumbers, Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti will soon go door-to-door in the locality to fix water leakages as part of a state government pilot project. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday evening at an event at Neeti Bagh Club in South Delhi.

The project follows a model developed by water conservationist and National Award winning author Aabid Surti, who was also present at the event. “The way migration is taking place towards urban areas, water is certainly (going) to be a major challenge in the coming days,” Kejriwal said. “The results of this pilot project and lessons learnt will help us decide how this project can be implemented across Delhi.”

Under the initiative, Bharti will knock on people’s door and appeal to them to check if they have any form of water leakage, either from taps, tanks or otherwise. In case a leakage is found, plumbers will fix it.

Kejriwal also called a report by the Niti Aayog — which states that Delhi was among 21 Indian cities expected to run out of groundwater by 2020 — “alarmist”.

“The kind of steps your government here is taking on water conservation, in active cooperation with people, this city will not face any alarming situation…,” he said. He said that in 4-5 years, the state would provide 24 hour water supply to all residents.