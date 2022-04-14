Delhi: Mission Buniyaad, Nipun Bharat programmes to be implemented in all East Corporation schools

East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) commissioner Vikas Anand said they will bring education back to track through the Mission Buniyaad and Nipun Bharat programmes in all schools under the civic body.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the consequent closure of schools in the Capital, there has been a huge gap in the education of children in the last two years, Anand added. Under the Mission Buniyaad programme, a baseline assessment of all children from classes 3 to 5 will be done. “Reading, writing, and basic mathematical ability will improve through this programme,” said Anand.

Anand said that the study material for Mission Buniyaad has already been distributed by Samagra Shiksha to all EDMC schools and special classes will be organised for children under the programme even during summer vacations. Similarly, the Nipun Bharat programme is specially designed for children in the age group of 3 to 9 years.

A mega parent-teacher meeting (PTM) will also be organised in all schools of East Delhi Municipal Corporation during school time on April 16 during which all parents will be informed about Mission Buniyaad and Nipun Bharat programmes in detail, Anand said. He said that the PTM establishes a liaison between the parents and teachers of the children so that the participation of the parents in the educational progress of the wards can also be ensured.

There are 354 schools under the corporation, which mostly see children from low-income families. They employ around 4,000 teachers, including contractual ones.