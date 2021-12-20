Delhi: Missing 70-year-old woman found at Chandni Chowk, reunited with family

A day after a 70-year-old woman went missing from her home in North Delhi’s Lahori Gate, police found her and reunited her with her family.

Under the Delhi Police’s ‘Milaap’ operation, several teams of the district police were deployed to trace the woman. She lives with her husband, aged 75.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, “It was our area patrolling team who found the man on the streets looking for his wife. He said she went missing from their home around 3 am on Friday. She has been suffering from age-related issues and Alzheimer’s for years. The couple lives alone. Their son died a few years back.”

ASI Swaroop Chand from Lahori Gate police station registered the husband’s complaint and started looking for the old woman. “We went to railway stations, gurdwaras, temples and markets nearby. At least 100 neighbours and locals were questioned. We also scanned 40-50 CCTVs in the area. We then took the elderly man on a bike so he could help in looking for his wife,” said an officer.

Police said they found her on Sunday in Chandni Chowk, walking near a shop. She was sent to a hospital for a checkup and is stable, said police.