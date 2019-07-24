Delhi: Missing from home for over a day, boy’s body found inside sewer

A day after a 14-year-old boy went missing from his house, his body was found in a sewer in North West Delhi’s Rohini Tuesday. Police suspect the victim, Emaduddin, drowned in the sewer but are awaiting the post-mortem to confirm the same.

“The family registered a missing persons complaint Monday afternoon. We searched for the boy in the neighbourhood but couldn’t find him. On Tuesday, the boy’s father told us that they found the body. We rushed to the spot and saw that the boy’s body was on the shallow end of the sewer. His body was recovered and taken to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital,” said Shank Dhar Mishra, DCP (Rohini). The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem, police said.

The sewer is reportedly six-seven feet deep and lies in a vacant plot belonging to the DDA. Mohammed Wasim (40), father of the victim, said, “I left early in the morning to work Monday. After coming back at 1 pm, I couldn’t find Emaduddin. My wife and daughter were inside the kitchen and thought he had gone out to play. We asked everyone around but couldn’t find him. We called the police and registered a complaint.” said Wasim.

Wasim works as a plumber and lives with his wife, Saeeda (36) and three other children — Afreen (17), Moin (16) and Alimuddin (12) — in a rented house in Tripathi Enclave in Kirari. He said: “I wake up around 4 am every day and go to the mosque. After returning from the mosque Monday, I saw a body floating in the sewer. I tried getting a closer look and found that it was Emaduddin’s body. The neighbours and the police helped us to take out his body from the sewer.”

Saeeda said that she last saw her son watching a video on the mobile phone at 11 am on Monday. “He had a fever and wasn’t attending school for many days. I told him to go and sit outside for some time. He told me that he would come home by lunch time and left with a ball in his hand… but he didn’t return,” said Saeeda. Locals said the sewer is a major problem, and few even claimed that their cattle often got stuck in it.

Meanwhile, a DDA official said people have encroached on the property. “The land belongs to the DDA. The plot was walled but residents have encroached the area and built unauthorised colonies. Also, people broke parts of the wall and diverted all the drainage to the plot which is now filled with sewage water. We warned the residents several times, but no action was taken. The plot is now a sewer.” he said.