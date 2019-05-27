Delhi: Missing boy found dead under flyover, neighbour held

A MINOR boy was kidnapped from his house and strangled to death allegedly by his neighbour in North East Delhi, police said Sunday, adding that the accused was arrested on Saturday.

According to police, the boy went missing two weeks ago. The accused led police to the body, which he had dumped below a flyover.

While the boy’s family alleged he had been sexually assaulted before his death, police are yet to ascertain the same due to the heavy state of decomposition of the body.

“The post-mortem will be conducted soon. We arrested the accused, who is a neighbour. He was spotted in CCTV footage. He broke down during questioning and claimed he hated the boy’s family and wanted to teach them a lesson,” said DCP (North East) Atul Kumar Thakur.

As of now, police have invoked kidnapping sections in the case. According to police, the boy went missing from his house on May 14. His mother, who is the complainant in the case, claimed that he went to his neighbour’s house to play and was not seen after that.

The family registered an FIR a day later. A search operation was mounted by police, which soon spread to border areas. The family also looked for him in local shops and nearby houses. They spent sleepless nights looking through CCTV footage, while the male members of the family went on bikes searching for him at local parks. “When hope started to dip, we even searched the drains… We knew he was dead after a week of not finding him… we still wanted to find his body,” the boy’s uncle said.

Two days ago, tempers flared as the boy’s family confronted the accused. Police were called in after the victim’s family alleged they were roughed up by the family of the accused and an MLC was also filed.

Police finally made a breakthrough in the case when they found footage which showed the boy walking along with the accused. The accused claimed he strangled the boy with his bare hands and dumped the body under the flyover.

“We have deputed additional security in the area till tensions simmer down,” said a police officer. “We just want to know why he killed a child. What was the reason for so much hate that he strangled our boy? He himself has children,” the boy’s father told The Indian Express.