Delhi: Missing 9-yr-old boy found dead

Days after a nine-year-old boy went missing from his home, his body was found inside a plastic bag in a neighbourhood in Dwarka.

Police said his family lives in Uttam Nagar and they had lodged a complaint Monday stating that the boy was missing. On Wednesday afternoon, his body was found inside a house in Uttam Nagar with injury marks on neck and other parts.

Shankar Chaudhary, DCP Dwarka said the family received ransom calls from an unknown person. His team traced the number and apprehended the man whose name it is in. The man, Bipin Bhandari (28), said that he didn’t kidnap the boy. When police searched his house, they couldn’t find anything. They then apprehended two other persons who live near Bhandari’s room. During the search, the police found the boy’s body on the second floor of a building. The house was vacant. All detained persons are being questioned.

“A team was sent to look for him following his family’s complaint, and CCTVs in the area were scanned. A case of kidnapping was also registered. Based on enquiry, we searched houses in the area. On Wednesday afternoon, we received information regarding the incident. Prima facie, the boy was strangled to death,” said an officer.