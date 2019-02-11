Delhi: Missing 7-year-old found dead in park

A seven-year-old girl who went missing from her locality in outer Delhi was found dead 11 hours later, bound from the neck to her legs with a single piece of rope, police said.

Her body was found by her father and uncle on Sunday morning inside a park near their house. The family alleged that they spent the entire night looking for the girl and police officers were not deputed to canvass the area.

“We searched the neighbourhood on a bike. Her father spotted the girl lying in the middle of the park and broke down. Police came in large numbers after we threatened to protest,” alleged the uncle.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Seju P Kuruvilla told The Indian Express, “The girl went missing at 9.30 pm and the family searched for over two hours before they approached the local police at midnight. We registered a case under IPC Section 363 (kidnapping). After the body was found, we added sections of murder. When the case came to us, we tried to search for the girl… who could not be found till morning.”

The DCP added that the girl was strangled with the rope, and that injury marks were found near the mouth and head.

The family also claimed that the victim was sexually assaulted and then killed. Police said they are waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the same. CCTV footage has also emerged in which the girl is seen accompanied by a man, whose face could not be identified by police.

According to police, the girl went missing when she and her younger sister were on their way to a local shop on Saturday night. Ten minutes later, the girl returned without her elder sister.

“My younger daughter cannot speak. She just pointed towards a lane and I searched for my daughter in the local shops, abandoned buildings, open drains and called my husband,” the girl’s mother said.

The father, accompanied by around 30 locals, looked for her till 2 am, but was forced to stop due to lack of light.