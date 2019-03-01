Delhi: Missing 24-year-old’s body found near tracks

Two days after a 24-year-old woman was reported missing from southeast Delhi, her body was found in a jute sack, near the railway line on the Noida to Sarita Vihar road, Wednesday.

The victim had stepped out of her house on the afternoon of February 25 for a job interview, and a missing person complaint was filed the next day by her family at the Ambedkar Nagar police station. According to DCP (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal, “Injury marks were found below the woman’s neck. A case of murder has been registered at Sarita Vihar police station.”

The victim’s father said, “At 3 pm on Monday, she told us that she was going for a job interview at a pizza chain outlet in Khanpur after she received a call from a friend. She left with her phone and biodata. An hour later, when my wife called her, her phone was switched off.”

When the woman didn’t return home till 8 pm, her father said he went to the outlet and was told that no woman of his description had come for the interview that day.

“I went to the Ambedkar Nagar police station the same night, but the police officer said I can only register a missing person’s complaint after 24 hours. I returned on Tuesday and filed a complaint,” said the father.

On Wednesday night, the family was asked to identify a woman’s body that was found near the railway line. “Prima facie, it appears that she had been killed earlier in the day. Her mobile phone too was found there. We are conducting an electronic analysis to ascertain her movement over the last three days,” said Additional DCP-I (Southeast) Kumar Gyanesh. “She never seemed stressed, nor did she say she was being troubled by anyone,” said a relative of the victim.