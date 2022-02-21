Delhi: Missing 14-year-old’s decomposed body found in Narela, one held for rape

A week after a 14-year-old girl went missing, the Delhi Police found her decomposing body in a gunny bag in Outer Delhi’s Narela area. The police said the deceased was allegedly gang-raped by two men who managed to escape after committing the crime on February 12.

One of the accused was arrested from Sannoth village in Narela, officers said on Monday.

According to the police, the victim’s family had filed a missing person report on February 15. Officers said they conducted raids but couldn’t locate the girl. On Saturday, they received a call from a shop owner who complained of a foul smell in his store and alleged that one of his workers was missing. The shop owner had been in Jhansi and had returned on Saturday.

A police team went to the shop and found the girl’s body in a corner. They said it was dumped in a gunny bag amid cow dung cakes.

Brijendra Yadav, DCP (Outer North) said, “We sent a crime team and found that the body was that of the missing girl. We formed special teams to look for the worker and other suspects. Our informers said the accused was in Sannoth village. We sent teams and one of the accused was arrested on Monday. He was trying to flee to Mumbai.”

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he worked at the shop where the body was dumped and had called a friend to the shop on February 12. The duo consumed liquor in the evening and allegedly planned to rape the girl who lives nearby.

They called the minor on the pretext of giving her work and allegedly raped her. The accused told the police that he and his friend then strangulated the girl using her pants. When she collapsed, they put her body in a gunny bag and dumped it in the corner.

The police are now conducting raids in Delhi and UP’s Hardoi to arrest the other accused. A case has been registered for murder, gang rape, kidnapping and under sections of the Pocso Act.