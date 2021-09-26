Delhi: After Minto Bridge, PWD plans permanent solution for waterlogging at Ring Road

After Minto Bridge, a permanent solution for waterlogging is being designed at Ring Road near the WHO building as the area has reported instances of heavy waterlogging, particularly this year.

Officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) have discussed the creation of an alternate discharge route for stormwater. The tender will be floated by the end of the month and work on the project will begin soon. A PWD official said, “The main reason for waterlogging in the area is overflowing of the Delhi Jal Board line. The stormwater system cannot take the burden of excess water.”

Since the line is under the DJB, the two departments have discussed the matter and the DJB is working on upgrading its system. Further ahead on the line near Okhla, the PWD will undertake construction of an underground sump. The official said a 5 lakh-litre collection tank will be made and excess water will flow into SDMC drain 12. As of now, stormwater from the area flows into an MCD pumping station.

The creation of this alternate route should reduce the pressure on the existing system.

Officials explained that the drainage system in the city, which was built over a hundred years ago, is not equipped to handle the needs of an ever-increasing population. Further, there has been an unprecedented amount of rainfall this monsoon.

For the first time in years, Minto Bridge saw much less waterlogging than it used to before. This is because a new pipeline for pressurised flow had been laid further ahead on Minto road.

Such projects cost approximately 70 lakh each and there are plans to implement similar initiatives across critical locations in the city.

At Pul Prahladpur underpass too, an underground sump with enhanced capacity will be installed by next year. Pul Prahladpur underpass had to be closed traffic on days when the city witnessed heavy rainfall.

Officials said they intend to ensure that the situation in critical locations will be improved by next monsoon. At other vulnerable locations too, they are taking temporary measures to prevent waterlogging.