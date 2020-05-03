Head of Delhi Minorities Commission booked for sedition over online post

Delhi Police has filed an FIR against Delhi Minorities Commission chairperson Zafarul Islam Khan for sedition over “provocative remarks” on social media Delhi Police has filed an FIR against Delhi Minorities Commission chairperson Zafarul Islam Khan for sedition over “provocative remarks” on social media

Delhi Police has filed an FIR against Delhi Minorities Commission chairperson Zafarul Islam Khan for sedition over “provocative remarks” on social media.

The complainant, Dr Kaushal Kant Mishra, an orthopaedic surgeon and Head of Department at Primus Super Speciality Hospital, has said he filed the complaint after the Delhi government didn’t take action against Khan for his statements.

Additional PRO (Delhi Police) Anil Mittal said they have registered an FIR against him.

“Khan’s social media post on Facebook and Twitter has content which is provocative, intends to cause disharmony and create a rift in society,” the FIR states. Mishra has alleged in his complaint that Khan’s comments are “deliberate and seditious”.

The remarks were posted on social media on Tuesday and were later removed. On Thursday, the minorities panel chief issued an apology. The FIR has been registered under IPC section 124 A (sedition) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, etc).

“The tweet issued by me on 28 April, 2020, thanking Kuwait for taking note of persecution of Indian Muslims, in the context of the Northeast district’s violence, has pained some people, which never was my intention. I realised my tweet was ill-timed and insensitive, in view of our county facing a medical emergency and fighting an unseen enemy. I apologise to all whose sentiments were hurt,” a statement by him said.

“The matter was blown out of proportion… I didn’t say so nor intended such things as have been attributed to my tweet,” he added.

Mishra, when contacted, said: “I want the Delhi Police to investigate the matter. You can’t incite violence and then run or hide.”

