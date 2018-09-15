Eight-year-old raped near Delhi park, accused nabbed using CCTV footage

Police said the girl was first rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital by her mother before being shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre. Police said the girl was first rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital by her mother before being shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre.

An eight-year-old rape victim has been admitted to AIIMS with bruises and bite marks on her face, with police saying the incident took place near a park in east Delhi.

After CCTV analysis and local verification, the accused was identified. “Manickam, a resident of Ghaziabad, has been arrested,” DCP (east) Pankaj Singh said.

Police said the girl was first rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital by her mother before being shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre. Her condition is stable.

Singh said the girl was found “in a wounded state” and a case under sections of rape and the POCSO Act has been registered. Police are yet to establish the sequence of events as they are yet to record the girl’s statement.

The victim’s uncle claimed she had gone looking for sweets around 7 pm, with four-five other children from her locality. The incident took place around 1-2 km from their home. “I was at work when a call came from her parents that the other children had rushed back to inform them something bad has happened. When they found her, she had bruises on her face, like someone had beaten her up, as well as teeth marks on her cheek. Her face is swollen,” he said.

The girl’s parents are daily wage labourers.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal visited the girl at AIIMS and raised questions on the handling of the case. “Once again there has been a brutal rape in the capital. I cannot describe what kind of condition she is in,” she said.

