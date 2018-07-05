Minor raped by 12-yr-old brother: Delhi Police

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 12-year-old brother in the northwest district of Delhi Tuesday, police said. The girl was rushed to a government hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment. A case has been registered against the boy at Adarsh Nagar police station.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal visited the child and her family on Wednesday. She said, “I spoke to the parents and they told me that they were both out working…when they came home, the girl was bleeding.”

“The boy has been sent to a juvenile home and booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” said DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan.

