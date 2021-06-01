Delhi: Minor alleges rape inside mosque, cleric arrested

A Delhi court has sent the accused to 14-day judicial custody.

A cleric has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl inside a mosque in Delhi, police said Tuesday. An FIR has been registered against the accused, and a Delhi court has sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

“We registered an FIR after receiving a complaint and arrested the accused. Further investigation is in progress and we aim to file a chargesheet soon for speedy justice,” a senior police official said.

He said the girl has alleged in her complaint that the incident took place when she went inside the mosque to fetch water around 10 pm on Sunday. “She alleges she was stopped by the accused, who raped her. She informed her parents once she returned home, and they approached local police,” he said.

Police said the girl has undergone a medical examination.

Police said personnel had to be deployed outside the mosque as agitated locals gathered outside following the alleged incident on Sunday. “Using technical surveillance, police arrested the accused from Ghaziabad,” said an officer.