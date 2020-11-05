Delhi: Raped by shopkeeper, teenager gives birth on terrace, tries to abandon baby

According to police, they received a call on Saturday evening that a baby boy, wrapped in a cloth, was found outside a shop in North Delhi.

A 16-year-old girl, allegedly raped by a 60-year-old man who lives in her neighbourhood, gave birth to a boy on Saturday and tried to abandon the infant near a neighbourhood shop. The girl’s family was not aware she was pregnant or had been raped before the incident came to light, police said.

DCP (North) Anto Alphonse said, “A case under sections of rape and the POCSO Act was registered against the shopkeeper on the complaint of the girl. He has been arrested.” Police said the accused is married and owns a departmental store.

According to police, they received a call on Saturday evening that a baby boy, wrapped in a cloth, was found outside a shop in North Delhi. On scanning CCTV footage from the area, it was found that the baby was with a minor girl.

Police traced the girl’s address and went to meet her, to find that she had allegedly been raped months ago and had given birth to the child on her terrace on Saturday.

The girl told police she was raped by a shopkeeper inside her house. As the accused had threatened her to not tell anyone, she hid the pregnancy.

On Saturday morning, the girl gave birth on the terrace and decided to abandon the baby. She covered the boy with a polybag and used a rope to lower him down to the ground.

“As the baby started crying, the girl went down, picked him up and covered him, and left the house. When she thought she was far from her home, she put the baby near a shop and left,” said the senior officer. The baby sustained a few minor injuries and is stable now, and will be shifted to a child care centre.

The accused, who lives near the girl’s house, was arrested after police conducted a raid at his shop. He allegedly raped the girl while her mother was at work.

Police said the girl lives with her mother, a domestic help, and her father doesn’t stay with them. She doesn’t go to school and helps her mother with household chores.

According to police, in the last three-four months, the girl’s mother suspected something was wrong but her daughter would say she was simply not feeling well. Police said the girl would be provided counselling.

Police said they will speak to the girl and her mother and also scan old CCTV footage to verify the allegations.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.