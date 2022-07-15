Friend, two others held in Delhi after 16-year-old girl is gangraped in car

Three men have been arrested in Delhi for allegedly taking a 16-year-old girl to an isolated place and sexually assaulting her, the police said. Initial investigation has revealed that one of the accused is her friend and the incident took place on July 6 when the girl went for a ride with him and his two friends, the police said. An FIR has been registered and all three accused, who are private taxi drivers, have been arrested, officers added.

The police identified the accused as Mohammed Aarif (23), Manoj Kumar (25) and Rupesh Kumar (35). “We have recorded her statement under section 164 of CrPc and further investigation is on,” said DCP (south west district) Manoj C.

DCP Manoj said they received a call from a hospital around 4 am on July 8 from the girl’s father, who said his daughter was molested by three men. “The girl’s father informed the police that on July 6 at around 8.30 pm his daughter went for a joyride along with three persons in a car. They came back on July 7 at around 7 am and she revealed her ordeal to her parents,” he added.

“The girl was taken late at night to the hospital and on examination through a counsellor, she revealed that two known men, who had met her on July 6, offered her a joyride in their WagonR car. They bought liquor and all four consumed liquor. They then went with the girl to an isolated place where two men raped her inside the car. She was medically examined and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and the IPC,” he said.