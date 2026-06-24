After child’s brutal rape-murder, Delhi cab driver went home to ‘freshen up’

Around 4.15 am on Monday, cab driver Bhashu Kumar Singh kidnapped a 10-year-old girl sleeping on the pavement near a Delhi Metro station, allegedly raped and killed her, and then dumped her body in the Aravali forests along the Gurgaon-Faridabad Road. The 28-year-old then went straight to his house in Gurgaon to ‘freshen up’, police sources said.

He worked for two ride-hailing apps and wasn’t getting any rides that early in the morning, a police source told The Indian Express. So he decided to call it a day and head back to his rented accommodation in Chakkarpur village, about 3 km from Gurgaon’s upscale Golf Course Road, around 8 am.

“Just as he reached home, he suddenly got a booking for a drop to Vikaspuri in West Delhi. He picked up the customer and headed towards the location – where he was arrested by the Delhi Police, who were on his heels by then, at 11 am,” said the source.

The source also said during questioning, Bhasu claimed he was ‘frustrated’ that he was not getting any rides that night. When he reached the Mehrauli area, he found the girl sleeping – and decided to abduct her.

Bhasu has been living in Delhi for the past 10 years; he is married, with two kids aged six months and four years. His family lives in Bihar.

In Chakkarpur, he was staying with his two brothers, one older to him and one younger. His younger brother is in college, while the elder sibling does a private job.

The victim, the eldest of four siblings, lived with her parents on the streets of South Delhi, said police.

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The family from Bihar had come to Delhi four months ago in search of work but they were forced to sleep on the roadside in the absence of a steady income.

Hours before the crime, the family had dinner before settling in for the night on the hard cement floor amid the unforgiving Delhi heat.

The father told police that he woke at 4.15 am to his daughter’s screams — ‘Papa… save me’. He said he grabbed a stick but the assailant had managed to put his child into a vehicle and sped away, said police.

He chased the car and raised an alarm but he could not stop the vehicle.

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Police said the vehicle — a white Wagon R with a commercial plate — was traced using CCTV and registration details. By 11 am on Monday, the accused was taken into custody.

Police said the suspect allegedly attempted to snatch a service revolver from an escorting officer and fired at the party while being taken to the crime scene. He was injured in the leg when police returned fire. He was subsequently admitted to hospital and a separate case for assault on a police officer has been registered.

The father is heartbroken. “If I had woken up a few seconds earlier, maybe my daughter would be alive,” he cried.