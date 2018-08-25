Delhi: Minor girl’s description leads cops to 24-year-old rape accused

The accused, Prakash The accused, Prakash

“A tall uncle with a dark complexion raped me when I was returning from the jungle after relieving myself.” This description of an accused, provided by a nine-year-old girl to counsellors on Thursday morning, helped police make an arrest from southwest Delhi the same evening. Soon after receiving the description from the counsellors, police shared the inputs with informers and local residents and zeroed in on the accused, 24-year-old Prakash, a ragpicker. Relatives of the nine-year-old blocked an arterial road in Mahipalpur in protest, Thursday. They also pelted stones at the police, following which officers were deployed in the area.

According to police, he had also allegedly made a failed attempt to kidnap a minor girl hours before he targeted the nine-year-old. Police said they received a PCR call Wednesday from a woman, alleging that an unidentified man tried to whisk away her daughter to a forest area. The woman managed to rescue her daughter in time, but the man managed to flee. The woman did not lodge a formal police complaint, and requested Delhi Police not to take further legal action.

Police said that eight hours later, at around 11 pm, they were informed that a minor girl was allegedly raped in southwest Delhi. “The girl had gone to the nearby jungle, as portable toilets in the area did not have electricity. An FIR was lodged under IPC sections 376 (rape), 365 (kidnapping) as well as relevant sections of the POCSO Act,” an officer said.

“Several teams were looking for the accused when police received a call Thursday evening — that locals have detained a man with the same profile as described by the victim to the counsellors, and they were thrashing him. Police immediately rushed to the spot and took the accused to the police station,” the officer said, adding that the woman, who had complained about the attempt to kidnap her daughter, again approached police and identified the accused.

During questioning, the accused kept giving vague answers to police. “Police then checked his clothes and found bloodstains inside his jeans pocket. This time, he confessed to the rape. He was produced before a Delhi court, from where he was sent to 14-day judicial custody. Police have sent his clothes to CFSL for a forensic examination, and have decided to move an application before a Delhi court to conduct his test identification parade in the coming days,” the officer said.

