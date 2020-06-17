RPSF constable lures minor with promise of helping her board train; arrested for gangrape

The video shows a group of three men flogging, assaulting and stripping the victim while hurling abuses at her as dozens of onlookers have surrounded them. (Video grab) The video shows a group of three men flogging, assaulting and stripping the victim while hurling abuses at her as dozens of onlookers have surrounded them. (Video grab)

The Delhi Police have arrested two RPSF constables for allegedly raping a minor girl near New Delhi Railway station, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on June 12. The minor, who works as domestic help in East Delhi, went to the railway station to go back to her hometown in Jharkhand.

When she was enquiring about the trains to Jharkhand, one of the constables from Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) approached her.

“He lied to her that he will help her board a train and asked her to come with him. The girl agreed and sat on his bike. The constable then called his colleague and the men forced the girl to drink liquor. They took her to nearby ground and raped her,” said a police officer.

The accused dropped the girl outside Old Delhi railway station and fled.

Monika Bharadwaj, DCP (North district) said that one of their constables was near the station when he saw the girl. “The victim told the constable about the incident. She came to the police station and we filed a case against the men under sections of gangrape.”

On the basis of the complaint and the CCTV footage recovered from the spot, the police arrested the accused constables on Monday.

