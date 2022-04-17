Delhi: Minor fire breaks out inside Uphaar Cinema, no injuries

A minor fire broke out inside the Uphaar Cinema Sunday morning and about nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse it, said officials. No casualty was reported, they added.

According to fire department officials, the incident was reported at around 4.45 am after some of the wooden chairs and furniture inside the Uphaar Cinema theatre caught fire. “We received a call about the fire incident at 4.45 am in the morning and nine fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire. The fire was doused within two hours by 7.15 am. There was no casualty or injuries,” said a fire department official.

The Uphaar Cinema situated in the heart of South Delhi’s Green Park has been shut for more than 20 years. The cinema hall was shut in 1997 after a major fire broke out with nearly about 150 moviegoers trapped inside.

As many as 59 people were killed in the fire on June 13, 1997, and around 100 people were injured in the subsequent stampede. The abandoned hall has two floors.