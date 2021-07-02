Delhi: Minor boy ‘sexually assaulted at shelter home by 2 juveniles’

The two have been booked under the POCSO Act and legal action will be taken as per the Juvenile Justice Act, said police.

A MINOR boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by two juveniles at a shelter home run by an NGO in North Delhi, said police on Thursday.

A senior police officer on Thursday said they have received the boy’s complaint. “The boys were apprehended from the shelter home. The matter is being investigated,” he said.

According to the victim’s complaint, he left his home in UP last month. He was then rescued from a railway station and shifted to the shelter home on June 26.

Two days later, on June 28, a boy from the home allegedly entered the victim’s room at night and sexually assaulted him. “I was threatened to not say anything… or I would be killed,” alleged the boy in his complaint to police.

The next day, he was allegedly sexually assaulted by another boy inside the bathroom. He was again threatened. After the incident, the boy went to the caretaker of the shelter home and told him about the two incidents.

Police said they received a complaint from officials of the NGO and shelter home caretaker. The boy was taken to a hospital where he was examined. Based on the medico-legal report, a case was registered under IPC Section 377 (unnatural offences) and the POCSO Act against the two juveniles.

A trustee member of the NGO said, “As soon as we received information about the incident, we immediately filed a report with the Child Welfare Committee and a complaint was lodged with police. The boys were caught and the victim has been shifted to another home.”