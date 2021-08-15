Delhi: Minor ‘beaten up, molested’

A six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her uncle and beaten up by her aunt in Dwarka Friday. Police said the minor had been staying with them for a few months.

DCP (Dwarka) S K Meena said, “We received a call about a minor being injured. A team went and found persons from an NGO with the girl and her guardians. Her aunt had hit her with hot tongs because she wasn’t studying. It was a minor injury.” Police said the matter was settled as the couple assured authorities they will look after the child. But hours later, they received another PCR call from locals, who said the child is in the hospital and had told doctors about the alleged sexual assault. A case has been registered against the accused, said police.