Delhi: Minor assaulted, killed by man his mother moved in with 2 days ago

A three-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted and killed by a man, whom his mother started living with two days ago, in North Delhi’s Burari last Friday. The accused, a taxi driver, was arrested on Sunday.

Police sources said the accused strangled the boy though the exact cause of death is still being confirmed.

According to the mother’s statement, the accused took the boy for a ride in his car around 1 am after the child insisted on going out. “They returned after one-and-a-half hours and the mother found that her child had some injury marks on his body and was unconscious. When she asked the accused about it, he said the marks on his body were due to ‘some reaction’ of his daily medicines. The woman then took her daughters and son to Lok Nayak Hospital, where doctors declared the boy dead on arrival,” said police.

An FIR was registered on the woman’s complaint against the accused under sections of murder and the POCSO Act.

According to the FIR, doctors “found many injury marks on the boy’s genitals and body”. The medico-legal case report also mentions that the boy sustained “multiple bruises” on his head, face, arm, chest, back and genitals.

A police team raided several places in North Delhi and arrested the accused from Burari Sunday. Police said he confessed to the crime.

The woman got married 11 years ago and has two other children — daughters aged 10 and 6. She runs a beauty salon from her house in Outer Delhi while her husband is a house painter. She would also attend weddings and events to earn money, said police. Due to her work, she travelled in taxis, which is when she met the accused a month ago.

A week before the incident, the woman fought with her husband and left home. She and the accused travelled to UP’s Bulandshahr and on Wednesday, the woman and her children shifted to his house, said police.

