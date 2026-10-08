Delhi minister slap row: Court seeks police response on AAP worker’s plea

The Delhi High Court Thursday sought a response from the Delhi Police on an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker’s plea seeking an independent probe into his alleged assault by Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh and others last month.

The worker also sought preservation of CCTV footage of the alleged incident which took place during a road inspection in Tilak Nagar on September 27.

Issuing notice to the police, Justice Sachin Datta also sought a status report. Police, however, had raised objections on whether the plea can even be entertained.

The court will hear the matter next on November 17.

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‘Threat to life’

In his plea, AAP worker Sahib Singh sought protection of his life and liberty citing threats to his and his family’s life; preservation of CCTV and electronic evidence between September 25 and 30; and an independent investigation into his allegations of assault, threats and police inaction.