Delhi Minister slap row: AAP MLA, Saurabh Bharadwaj named in FIR for ‘misbehaving’ with cop

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj, Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh, and several other party workers have been named in an FIR following a protest over the alleged assault of a party worker by Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Sunday.

Officers said the FIR was filed against the party workers for allegedly misbehaving with a head constable deployed in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar during the AAP demonstration on Monday. The protest, which was held during AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to the area, was led by AAP leaders Bharadwaj and Jarnail Singh. They were demanding the registration of an FIR against the PWD minister for allegedly slapping one of their party workers, Sahib Singh, 22, during a road inspection visit on Sunday, which has triggered a political controversy.

‘Obstruction of duty’

According to the police, the Head Constable, who was posted at Vikaspuri police station, had been deployed in plain clothes during Kejriwal’s visit to Tilak Nagar on Monday. While he was recording a video, a crowd of AAP supporters allegedly surrounded him and later grabbed him as he was walking away. Police personnel subsequently managed to pull him out of the crowd after considerable effort, officers said.

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The Head Constable underwent a medical examination. The FIR includes charges related to obstructing a government employee from performing his official duties and assault, police said. A purported video of the entire incident is also circulating on social media, in which Saurabh, Jarnail and other party workers can allegedly be seen in the crowd surrounding and grabbing the head constable.

AAP slams govt

Reacting to the development, Bharadwaj said the government was “frightened” and was registering “fake and bogus cases”. “This cannot go on for very long.” In fact, in front of the Station House Officer (SHO) and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Delhi Police personnel misbehaved with our women workers. They were detained late in the evening and released at midnight. How can women be kept in detention until midnight?”.

On Tuesday, he held another protest, along with party supporters, outside the Delhi Police Headquarters, demanding an FIR against the Delhi Minister and also calling for action against the police personnel accused of misbehaving with the women workers. He and his supporters were later detained outside the Police HQ.

So far, amid the controversy over the alleged assault on Sunday, a non-cognizable report has been filed against the PWD minister while the AAP Tilak Nagar MLA has been booked over claims that he was harassing PWD officials over the road development work, which is at the centre of the controversy.

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Meanwhile, at the Municipal Corporation House (MCD), Leader of the Opposition and AAP member Ankush Narang on Tuesday disrupted proceedings after arriving two hours late along with AAP councillors. An altercation reportedly took place with security personnel over their entry into the House. After entering the House, AAP councillors allegedly started shouting slogans. Deputy Mayor Dr Monica Pant, who was presiding over the proceedings, adjourned the meeting indefinitely amid the uproar.

Narang later claimed that despite the alleged slapping of an AAP worker, Delhi Police was not registering an FIR against the PWD Minister, which, he said, was the reason for their protests across the city.