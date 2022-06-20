scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 20, 2022
Must Read

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain admitted to LNJP Hospital: Sources

Jain, a minister without portfolio in the Kejriwal government, is being probed by the agency under the PMLA on charges of alleged hawala dealings.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
June 20, 2022 6:01:57 pm
Satyendar Jain (File)

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, who is currently in judicial custody in a money laundering case being probed by the ED, was on Monday admitted to the LNJP Hospital here, and his is condition stable, sources said.

Jain, 57, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30 under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

“He was brought from Tihar Jail to GB Pant Hospital first, and then shifted to the LNJP Hopsital. His condition is stable,” a source told PTI.

More from Delhi

Jain, a minister without portfolio in the Kejriwal government, is being probed by the agency under the PMLA on charges of alleged hawala dealings. In April, the ED had attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain’s family and companies “beneficially owned and controlled” by him as part of the probe.

Best of Express Premium
Express Investigation — Part 3: Textbook revision slashes portion in hist...Premium
Express Investigation — Part 3: Textbook revision slashes portion in hist...
Big shortfall in hiring of ex-servicemen across govt depts, posts: DataPremium
Big shortfall in hiring of ex-servicemen across govt depts, posts: Data
What West Seti power project can mean for India-Nepal tiesPremium
What West Seti power project can mean for India-Nepal ties
Ashok Gulati and Ritika Juneja write: An oil palm plan for homePremium
Ashok Gulati and Ritika Juneja write: An oil palm plan for home
More Premium Stories >>

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 20: Latest News
Advertisement