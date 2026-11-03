‘900 farm fires in Punjab in a week’: Delhi minister slams AAP govt for bad air

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa Tuesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government of deliberately facilitating stubble burning, contributing to pollution in Delhi-NCR. He also alleged that Punjab Police personnel were themselves present at several locations and helping set crop residue on fire.

On Monday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after the air quality in the Capital deteriorated sharply to enter the ‘Very Poor’ category.

The watchdog attributed the deterioration to unfavourable meteorological conditions. Farm fires across the border, in Pakistan’s Punjab, are also adding to the pollution load in the Capital, data analysed by The Indian Express showed.