Delhi minister releases ‘Dhurandhar Part 3’ video of Arvind Kejriwal’s former residence; AAP demands PM house tour

A day after he listed alleged irregularities and corruption in the renovation of former CM Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence, Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh released a detailed video of the bungalow, titled ‘Dhurandhar Part 3’, showing its interior work, decoration done in each room, type of material used and the money spent on it.

While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has not reacted to the video, the party’s Delhi convenor Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday had challenged the BJP to open both Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence and the CM residence to the public for one day and let them decide how much money was spent.

“We have learned that thousands of crores have been spent on the Prime Minister’s new residence. We demand full disclosure of the total cost, material used, and equipment installed, excluding anything related to safety and security… Open both residences to the media and the public for one day. Let the people see and decide for themselves how much has been spent on each,” said Bharadwaj.

The 14-minute-long video of the bungalow posted by Singh on X on Thursday shows a detailed tour of the house — bedrooms, kitchen, hall, dining hall, bathroom, toilet located on each floor of the house.

It also detailed the cost of each bed, automatic curtains, television, AC, number of air purifiers, type of refrigerator, sauna steam room, jacuzzi, massage spa, recliners and toilet seats that had features like temperature etc.

Singh also alleged that the chandeliers and even the railings on the stairs were gold plated.

The minister then compared Kejriwal with a character from Dhurandhar, Rehman Dacoit. “The story of Delhi’s ‘dacoit’… He came with the face of trust, and stashed the treasure away in the mirror palace of his dreams,” Singh alleged.

Responding to allegations made by BJP leaders, including CM Rekha Gupta and Singh, on Kejriwal’s former official residence in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha, Bharadwaj had said, “Irony died a thousand deaths. Those who bought a VVIP boat for Rs 6.20 crore are questioning a Rs 30 crore CM residence for the past three years.”

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“During the same period, when the official residence of the Delhi CM was being renovated, the PM residence was also being built. Yet, every detail of the CM residence is in the public domain, while every detail of the Prime Minister’s residence has been kept in secret,” he said.

“How is this justified? When will this country have an honest discussion about its expenditure?” Bharadwaj said.

He further called BJP leaders for a debate and said, “We are ready for a fair debate. But there cannot be a selective debate targeting only one residence. We have been saying this for the last two years, and we are reiterating it.”