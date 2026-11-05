Delhi minister apologises to NCR residents over vehicle curbs, blames Punjab for pollution

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa Thursday apologised to residents of Delhi-NCR for the restrictions imposed on vehicles and blamed the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government for the worsening air pollution.

“I apologise to the people of NCR because we are being forced to impose restrictions. Keeping the health of our children in mind, we have banned vehicles below the BS-VI standard,” he said.

The minister also blamed AAP national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the pollution situation in the national capital, alleging that his policies and the Punjab government’s handling of stubble burning had contributed to the crisis.