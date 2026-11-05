Delhi minister apologises to NCR residents over vehicle curbs, blames Punjab for pollution

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa Thursday apologised to residents of Delhi-NCR for the restrictions imposed on vehicles and blamed the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government for the worsening air pollution.
“I apologise to the people of NCR because we are being forced to impose restrictions. Keeping the health of our children in mind, we have banned vehicles below the BS-VI standard,” he said.
The minister also blamed AAP national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the pollution situation in the national capital, alleging that his policies and the Punjab government’s handling of stubble burning had contributed to the crisis.
Questioning the Punjab government’s claims on controlling farm fires, Sirsa said the state had recorded 584 stubble-burning incidents on November 3 alone. He claimed that the number of incidents had been lower until November 2 but had increased sharply thereafter.
Citing figures from the Punjab Pollution Control Board, he said Barnala recorded an AQI of 1,200, Bathinda 1,100 and Sangrur 1,007. He alleged that the Punjab government was compromising the health of its people and failing to take effective measures to control pollution.
“These are not our figures but those of the Punjab Pollution Control Board. A total of 494 FIRs have been registered,” he said, alleging that the state government was taking action against farmers instead of addressing the reasons behind the rise in farm fires.
He said the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had issued notices to Punjab government officials on November 4, seeking an explanation over their failure to prevent stubble-burning incidents.
Questioning the sharp deterioration in Delhi’s air quality, Sirsa asked how the AQI had risen to around 350 within four days and was now approaching the 400 mark.
He claimed that Delhi had recorded 220 days of comparatively clean air and accused Kejriwal of attempting to malign the national capital over the pollution issue.
“Delhi is being defamed only by Kejriwal,” he said.