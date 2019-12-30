Delhi: Mild relief from cold as wind changes direction

Women wrapped in woollen on a cold Sunday morning in Ghaziabad. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Women wrapped in woollen on a cold Sunday morning in Ghaziabad. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

The city saw a marginal increase in temperatures Sunday, with the minimum being recorded at 3.6 degrees Celsius and the maximum at 15.8 degrees Celsius. On Saturday, the minimum (at Safdarjung observatory) had dipped to 2.4 degrees Celsius, the season’s lowest so far.

A cold wave, when the temperature is more than 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal, has been persisting in Delhi since December 14— the longest continuous cold spell since 1901.

IMD officials said the wave is expected to continue till Tuesday, after which light rain is expected Wednesday, followed by a hailstorm Thursday. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to stay below normal for at least another week, officials said.

Sunday’s maximum and minimum temperatures, 5 and 4 degrees below normal, were an improvement over Saturday’s 2.4 and 13.3 degrees Celsius, which happened as the wind direction changed from North Westerly to Easterly.

Sunday also saw dense fog at Palam, where visibility dipped to 150 metres.

