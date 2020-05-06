Delhi: 57 workers attempt to escape shelter home

At least 57 migrant workers staying at a shelter home in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar attempted to escape Monday. (Express file photo by Vishal Srivastava) At least 57 migrant workers staying at a shelter home in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar attempted to escape Monday. (Express file photo by Vishal Srivastava)

At least 57 migrant workers staying at a shelter home in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar attempted to escape Monday. A video shows a few men jumping the gate of Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Chand Nagar and breaking the lock of the gate from outside.

An FIR was filed under IPC sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 188 (disobedience), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), and section 3 of the Epidemic Act at Tilak Nagar police station after a complaint was received from the shelter home in-charge, Mushtaq Ali.

DCP (West) Deepak Purohit said, “The shelter home opened on May 3, and this group of 56 migrant workers was moved there on May 4. Of the 57 people who tried to escape, one was brought to the shelter home on May 3. Seventeen people were instantly apprehended by the police and shelter home staff and sent back inside. Out of the 40 escaped migrants, over 20 were intercepted by the police and sent back to the shelter home. We are looking for the rest.”

DM West Neha Bansal said that she has submitted a report on the incident to the government.

