Mewat-based gang of ATM thieves busted in Delhi, 2 held

Two men were arrested on August 30 by the crime branch for allegedly breaking open ATMs using a gas cutter and stealing cash, in Delhi-NCR and other states. Police said the accused were identified as former lab technician Tazar (23), who was allegedly absconding in cases registered in Telangana and Maharashtra, and mechanic Jainul Abdeen (24), the alleged head of the gang.

Police said that Tazar had joined the gang during the pandemic, while Abdeen had been running the gang since 2020.

Police said Rs 18.8 lakh was stolen from an ATM in Moti Bagh on June 15, and Rs 8 lakh was stolen from an ATM in Baba Haridas Nagar. The cash chests of both ATMs were cut open.

A team of the New Delhi Range crime branch began investigating, examining CCTV footage of the thefts and the modus operandi of the criminals. After observing incidents all over India, the duo was identified, and it was found that they were from Mewat, Haryana. It was found that they had committed similar crimes in South India.

Police received information on August 30 that the two would come to identify secluded ATMs on a stolen two-wheeler. When police signalled them to stop, they allegedly tried to escape but were apprehended. The stolen scooter was recovered, along with a country-made pistol and four live cartridges.

A case was registered under IPC section 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) as well as provisions of the Arms Act.

According to Amit Goel, DCP (Crime), “The duo is operating a gang of ATM robbers all over the country. Their modus operandi is to identify unguarded ATMs in isolated areas as their targets, and they were planning to break ATMs in Southwest Delhi. Abdeen is an expert in breaking the ATMs and removing the cash tray.”