scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Mewat-based gang of ATM thieves busted in Delhi, 2 held

Police said Rs 18.8 lakh was stolen from an ATM in Moti Bagh on June 15, and Rs 8 lakh was stolen from an ATM in Baba Haridas Nagar. The cash chests of both ATMs were cut open.

arrestedAccording to Amit Goel, DCP (Crime), “The duo is operating a gang of ATM robbers all over the country." (Representative image)

Two men were arrested on August 30 by the crime branch for allegedly breaking open ATMs using a gas cutter and stealing cash, in Delhi-NCR and other states. Police said the accused were identified as former lab technician Tazar (23), who was allegedly absconding in cases registered in Telangana and Maharashtra, and mechanic Jainul Abdeen (24), the alleged head of the gang.

Police said that Tazar had joined the gang during the pandemic, while Abdeen had been running the gang since 2020.

Police said Rs 18.8 lakh was stolen from an ATM in Moti Bagh on June 15, and Rs 8 lakh was stolen from an ATM in Baba Haridas Nagar. The cash chests of both ATMs were cut open.

A team of the New Delhi Range crime branch began investigating, examining CCTV footage of the thefts and the modus operandi of the criminals. After observing incidents all over India, the duo was identified, and it was found that they were from Mewat, Haryana. It was found that they had committed similar crimes in South India.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...
The vaccination success storyPremium
The vaccination success story
A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ DayPremium
A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day
Rewind & Replay | National Herald and ‘red flags’: When a UP CM from ...Premium
Rewind & Replay | National Herald and ‘red flags’: When a UP CM from ...

Police received information on August 30 that the two would come to identify secluded ATMs on a stolen two-wheeler. When police signalled them to stop, they allegedly tried to escape but were apprehended. The stolen scooter was recovered, along with a country-made pistol and four live cartridges.

A case was registered under IPC section 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) as well as provisions of the Arms Act.

More from Delhi

According to Amit Goel, DCP (Crime), “The duo is operating a gang of ATM robbers all over the country. Their modus operandi is to identify unguarded ATMs in isolated areas as their targets, and they were planning to break ATMs in Southwest Delhi. Abdeen is an expert in breaking the ATMs and removing the cash tray.”

First published on: 03-09-2022 at 07:25:30 am
Next Story

How will Britain’s next prime minister be announced?

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

'Jacqueline made Sukesh pay writer for web series script'
ED chargesheet

'Jacqueline made Sukesh pay writer for web series script'

NASA's second attempt to launch Artemis I set for today

NASA's second attempt to launch Artemis I set for today

Group objects to prayers on football field by African students
Namaz row in Gurgaon

Group objects to prayers on football field by African students

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has personal connect with INS Vikrant
Delhi Confidential

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has personal connect with INS Vikrant

Premium
Teen held for serial killings, police say wanted to be ‘famous gangster’
In MP's Sagar

Teen held for serial killings, police say wanted to be ‘famous gangster’

Police: Dalit man killed by in-laws after he sought protection

Police: Dalit man killed by in-laws after he sought protection

When a UP CM from 1960s questioned funding of ‘Nehru mouthpiece’
National Herald and 'red flags'

When a UP CM from 1960s questioned funding of ‘Nehru mouthpiece’

Premium
‘Adani Group’s debt to go up to Rs 2.6 trillion’

‘Adani Group’s debt to go up to Rs 2.6 trillion’

Man seeks Rs 1,000 crore as relief; notice to Serum Institute, Bill Gates
Daughter dies after vaccination

Man seeks Rs 1,000 crore as relief; notice to Serum Institute, Bill Gates

Indigenous vaccine against lumpy skin disease to hit markets soon: ICAR

Indigenous vaccine against lumpy skin disease to hit markets soon: ICAR

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 03: Latest News
Advertisement