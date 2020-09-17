Delhi Metro’s Phase IV to get ‘Silver’ line

All existing corridors of the Metro network are identified by different colours. DMRC had decided to colour code its corridors to help commuters remember the routes easily.

‘Silver’ will be the colour code of Delhi Metro’s Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor being built under the Phase IV project. “The line number and colour code of the three priority corridors of Phase-IV have been assigned. Tughlakabad – Aerocity (line 10) will be Silver Line, Majlis Park – Maujpur (line 7) is Pink Line Extension & Janakpuri West – RK Ashram (line 8) is Magenta Line Extension,” DMRC said in a statement.

All existing corridors of the Metro network are identified by different colours. DMRC had decided to colour code its corridors to help commuters remember the routes easily. Accordingly, Line 1 is coded Red, Line 2 Yellow, Lines 3/4 Blue, Line 5 Green, Line 6 Violet, Line 7 Pink, Line 8 Magenta and Line 9 Grey and Airport Express Line Orange.

The lines built under Phase I were all coded using names of primary colours – Red, Blue and Yellow – while secondary colours were used to name Phase II corridors. In case of phase III, tertiary colours (mix of primary and secondary colours) were used.

DMRC MD Mangu Singh approved the new colour on Wednesday.

