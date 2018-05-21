Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line: Janakpuri West-Kalkaji Mandir section opens for public from May 29

With the opening of this stretch, the entire 38.2 kilometre long Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden Magenta corridor, covering the city’s arterial Outer Ring Road, will become operational. (Express photo) With the opening of this stretch, the entire 38.2 kilometre long Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden Magenta corridor, covering the city’s arterial Outer Ring Road, will become operational. (Express photo)

The Delhi Metro’s full Magenta line — providing connectivity between Janakpuri West and Kalkaji Mandir stations — is set to open on May 28. With the opening of this stretch, the entire 38.2 kilometre long Janakpuri West – Botanical Garden Magenta corridor covering the city’s arterial Outer Ring Road will become operational.

The latest addition will also benefit thousands of people as commuters from South Delhi and Noida can travel directly to the airport through the metro. Terminal 1 Metro station will cater to domestic passengers. The 25.6-km-long section will bring the Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport within the metro’s 278 kilometre network across Delhi-NCR.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri will flag off the first train on the line on May 28 at the Nehru Enclave station.

Passenger services on the stretch will begin on May 29 at 6 am. The stretch between Kalkaji Mandir and Noida Botanical Garden is functional since December 25, 2017.

The stations on this extended corridor are: Janakpuri West, Dabri Mor, Dashrathpuri, Palam, Sadar Bazar, Terminal 1 – IGI Airport, Shankar Vihar, Vasant Vihar, Munirka, RK Puram, Hauz Khas, IIT, Panchsheel Park, Chirag Delhi, GK Enclave and Nehru Enclave.

The Magenta Line would reduce the travel time between west Delhi and south Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad and Noida considerably. For instance, travelling between Hauz Khas and Janakpuri West at present takes nearly 55 minutes, but after the opening of the Magenta line would take half an hour.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet approved the extension of metro rail network from Noida City Centre to Sector-62, which borders Ghaziabad in UP. The new line will be extension of the Dwarka-Noida City Centre line of Delhi Metro and is proposed to have six stations.

