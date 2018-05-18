Delhi Metro’s full Magenta Line to start operations on May 29 : All you need to know

The exact date of opening of this corridor will be intimated after fulfilment of certain conditions and stipulations by DMRC. (Express Photo) The exact date of opening of this corridor will be intimated after fulfilment of certain conditions and stipulations by DMRC. (Express Photo)

The Delhi Metro’s full Magenta line — providing connectivity between Janakpuri West and Kalkaji Mandir stations — will be inaugurated on May 28 while the passenger services on the stretch will begin on May 29 at 6 am.

The latest addition will benefit commuters from South Delhi and Noida who can now travel directly to the airport on the metro. Terminal 1 Metro station will cater to domestic passengers. The 25.6-km-long section will bring the Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport within the metro’s 278 kilometre network across Delhi-NCR. With this, the entire 38-km long corridor will be operational.

Here are 10 things you need to know about Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line:

1 The exisiting Magenta line provides interchangeability between lines at Kalkaji Mandir (Violet Line) and Botanical Garden stations (Blue Line).

2 The section between Kalkaji Mandir and Botanical Garden was opened on December 25 last year.

3 For now, nine stations fall under this portion of the Magenta Line – Botanical Garden, Okhla Bird Sanctuary, Kalindi Kunj, Jasola Vihar-Shaheen Bagh, Okhla Vihar, Jamia Milia Islamia, Sukhdev Vihar, Okhla NSIC and Kalkaji Mandir.

4 The Magenta Line extended corridor has 16 stations, including two inter-change stations – Hauz Khas (with Yellow Line) and Janakpuri West (with Blue Line).

5 The Magenta Line would reduce the travel time between west Delhi and south Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad and Noida considerably. For instance, travelling between Hauz Khas and Janakpuri West at present takes nearly 55 minutes, but after the opening of the Magenta line would take half an hour.

6 The stations on this extended corridor are: Janakpuri West, Dabri Mor, Dashrathpuri, Palam, Sadar Bazar, Terminal 1 – IGI Airport, Shankar Vihar, Vasant Vihar, Munirka, RK Puram, Hauz Khas, IIT, Panchsheel Park, Chirag Delhi, GK Enclave and Nehru Enclave.

7 Out of the 25.6 km-long stretch, 23 kms is underground and the rest is elevated. Only two stations — Sadar Bazar and Shankar Vihar — are elevated and the remaining stations are underground.

8 The exact date of opening of this corridor will be intimated after fulfillment of certain conditions and stipulations by DMRC.

9 Meanwhile, the Cabinet approved the extension of metro rail network from Noida City Centre to Sector-62, which borders Ghaziabad in UP. The new line will be extension of the Dwarka-Noida City Centre line of Delhi Metro and is proposed to have six stations.

10 Delhi Metro currently offers connectivity among 185 stations under eight color-coded lines including the Yellow Line, Violet Line, Purple Line, Blue Line, Pink Line, Magenta Line, Red Line and Orange Line.

