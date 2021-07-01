Delhi Metro’s Blue Line faces glitch for second day in a row

The Blue Line is considered the metro's busiest as well as snag-prone corridor. (Express Photo)

For the second day in a row, a stretch on Delhi Metro’s Blue Line is experiencing a technical glitch, resulting in delayed train movement.

The stretch between Dwarka Sector 9 and Dwarka Sector 21 stations on the Blue Line witnessed a snag even on Wednesday. The line connects Dwarka Sector 21 with Noida and Vaishali.

“Blue Line Update. Slow movement of trains between Dwarka Sector 9 and Dwarka Sector 21. Normal service on all other lines,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted on Thursday.

The Blue Line is considered the metro’s busiest as well as snag-prone corridor. Usually, when train movement slows down along a stretch of a line, the impact is felt across the corridor.

The snags have exacerbated the situation at metro stations which continue to witness long queues due to the government’s 50 per cent cap on seating capacity. No person is allowed to stand during the commute, but the metro is struggling to enforce that rule due to the sheer rush of passengers.

Currently, an eight-coach train, with a capacity of up to 2,400 passengers, is running only with around 250-300 people.

On June 14, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had written to the Delhi government, urging “further relaxations” to tackle the situation.