Delhi: Metropolitan magistrate’s phone snatched outside Kamla Nagar home

Merely two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s niece’s handbag was allegedly snatched by two men on a scooter in North Delhi, snatchers targeted a Metropolitan Magistrate in the district Monday night.

Advertising

Tis Hazari court MM Viplav Dabas was talking on his phone outside his house in North Delhi’s Kamla Nagar when two men on a scooter snatched his phone.

The incident took place around 8 pm and a case has been registered at Roop Nagar police station. Police said the two men took off with Dabas’s Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is priced at over Rs 1 lakh.

A police officer said, “There is no CCTV where the incident took place, so it hasn’t been captured. But there are CCTVs nearby and they are being scanned.”

Advertising

DCP (North) Monika Bhardwaj said Dabas shared a “probable registration number” of a two-wheeler, and that is being investigated. “It all happened suddenly and the victim couldn’t react much or read the exact number plate of the vehicle. The victim’s phone was immediately put on surveillance and a probable route has been mapped out as per the phone location,” said Bhardwaj. According to police, Dabas’s phone location was traced to Central Delhi’s Karol Bagh Tuesday night.

A police officer said: “Dabas told us that when the incident took place, he thought a friend was playing a prank on him.”

Police said that CCTV footage for at least 4 km is being scanned to identify the accused on the two-wheeler, and that a few suspects have been rounded up.

Early Saturday morning, the handbag of PM’s niece Damyanti Modi (40) was snatched outside Shree Delhi Gujarati Samaj in Civil Lines by two men on a scooter. While one accused was arrested Saturday night, the other one was arrested Sunday.

Bhardwaj said, “We are keeping a track on snatchers who are out on bail in the area… we are verifying what they are up to. Police are also looking at those who’ve just become majors and keeping a check on the vehicles they use, among other things.”

In Monday night’s snatching incident, a case under IPC sections 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person) and 379 (punishment for theft) has been registered at Roop Nagar police station.