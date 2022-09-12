scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Delhi Metro Yellow Line services disrupted, trains resume after three hours

Delhi Metro Yellow Line saw a disruption early on Sunday as well because of the pre-planned maintenance work, according to the DMRC.

In an update issued at around 9.30 am, the DMRC said all gates were open for entry and exit at the MG Road Metro Station. (Representational image)

Services were disrupted on the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro during Monday morning rush hour due to a technical glitch and trains were not available between Sultanpur and Ghitorni stations, an official of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

The DMRC informed in a tweet normal services had resumed almost three hours after the disruption and that all gates are open for entry and exit at the MG Road Metro Station.

The disruption inconvenienced passengers Monday morning, and commuters took to social media to share photographs of crowded metro stations along the Yellow Line. Commuters also shared photos of crowds outside the Sultanpur Metro Station, since the trains were running only till Sultanpur.

The DMRC initially said there was a delay in services from Sultanpur to Ghitorni. In an update issued a little later in the morning, it said services were not available between Sultanpur and Ghitorni, but they would be available between HUDA City Centre and Ghitorni, and Sultanpur and Samaypur Badli.

It also said entry to the MG Road Metro Station, which is also on the Yellow Line, was briefly shut and only exit was permitted.

In an update issued at around 9.30 am, the DMRC said all gates were open for entry and exit at the MG Road Metro Station.

The snag on Monday morning came after metro services were not available early on Sunday on the Yellow Line going towards Samaypur Badli, from Sultanpur to Qutub Minar, on account of pre-planned maintenance work, according to the DMRC.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 11:18:24 am
