Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

Delhi Metro will help Noida with new line

Large swathes of Noida, especially those sections closer to the Botanical Garden Metro station, currently lack intra-Noida coverage.

One of the proposed routes would include sectors 142, 91, 98, 97, 125 and Botanical Garden, though it has not been finalised. (Representational/File)
FOLLOWING a change in the proposed Noida Metro route from Botanical Garden Metro station onwards, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation is awaiting a report from the Delhi Metro Corporation on the feasibility of new plans and the ideal placement of stations, it is learnt.

This comes in the wake of a change of the previously planned route from Botanical Garden. The proposed 11.5 km line would have stretched across sectors 142, 136, 91, 93, 98, 127, 97, 126, 125 and 94. However, concerns were raised regarding the relatively low-population areas that these stations would cover, resulting in the fresh proposal.

Large swathes of Noida, especially those sections closer to the Botanical Garden Metro station, currently lack intra-Noida coverage. A line stretching from the Botanical Garden would therefore have the benefit of improving connectivity for residents of the area as well as for Greater Noida residents, while also establishing a link with Delhi, as the Botanical Garden station serves as an interchange station with Blue and Magenta lines.

One of the proposed routes would include sectors 142, 91, 98, 97, 125 and Botanical Garden, though it has not been finalised. The NMRC is waiting on the suggestions of the DMRC. Another criterion being looked at for proposed line is ridership benefits to

NMRC.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-12-2022 at 05:45:42 am
