Services delayed on Delhi Metro’s Violet Line section due to technical snag

Passengers traveling on the Violet Line on Sunday morning were stranded at the metro stations for nearly about 30 minutes after the train services were delayed due to a signal failure on Sunday.

The Delhi Metro in an official tweet said: “Services were delayed due to minor signalling issue but it is resolved now. It was small issue and the services on the section are fine and normal now.”

Several commuters complained that there was a huge delay in the frequency of train at the stations of Violet line. Many of them took to Twitter to flag the issue.

“Metro is stopped at Khan Market station for the last 30 minutes. Please let me know how much time it will take to start again? and what is the issue,” said a Twitter user Pankaj Kumar.

Another commuter, Neha Shukla tweeted, “I have an exam at Sarita Vihar and the metro of violet line is delayed by 20 mins due to technical issues please fix it fast.” “Metro is not running smoothly on Violet line. Delay Around 20-25 minutes,” tweeted another passenger Neeraj Kumar.

“Trains stopped for 15 minutes and not moving. At some station, the frequency of train is 15 minutes,” Parmeet Kaur, a metro user.

The Violet Line connects Kashmere Gate station in Delhi and Raja Nagar Singh station in Faridabad.