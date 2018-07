The violet line metro was stopped between Lajpat Nagar and Jaganpura station. (Express Photo) The violet line metro was stopped between Lajpat Nagar and Jaganpura station. (Express Photo)

Services of Delhi Metro’s Violet line was halted on Thursday evening after a boundary wall fell on a coach of the metro between Lajpat Nagar and Jangpura metro station. No injuries have been reported, yet. The route near Lajpat Nagar has been blocked.

This is a developing story, more details awaited.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd