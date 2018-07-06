Delhi: Metro service on Violet Line hit as railing falls on coach

Services remained disrupted for two hours. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Services remained disrupted for two hours. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

A portion of the boundary railing collapsed on the coach of a Delhi Metro train on the Violet Line, near Lajpat Nagar Metro station, at 4.05 pm on Thursday. As a result, services on the line were disrupted for over two hours. No one was injured. A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation official said, “A portion of the railing fell between Lajpat Nagar and Jangpura Metro stations due to high wind pressure and rain. The train was stopped by the train operator and passengers were evacuated to Lajpat Nagar station on foot.”

According to the official, movement on the line was restored at 6.47 pm. Anuj Dayal, Executive Director, Communications, said, “We will investigate the incident for safety considerations.” On Thursday afternoon, Delhi witnessed heavy rainfall. Forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that light rain is expected till next week. The rain resulted in waterlogging across various parts of the city and caused heavy traffic at Minto Road, Amrita Shergill Marg, Mayur Vihar, Okhla Mandi and Teen Murti Marg due to waterlogging, according to the Delhi Traffic Police.

After branches of a tree fell on road, traffic from Kapashera to Dwarka was affected. Reports of heavy traffic due to fallen trees were also reported from Lajpat Nagar, Kashmere Gate, and Nigambodh Ghat. The IMD has forecast thunderstorm with rain from Monday to Wednesday.

