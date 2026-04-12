Delhi Metro to upgrade 70 trains on Red & Blue Lines by November 2027

Delhi Metro Refurbishment Plan: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has set a target to upgrade 70 trains operating on the Red and Blue Lines in a phased manner by November 2027. According to DMRC, these trains, inducted between 2002 and 2007, have completed around 19 to 24 years of service and are being refurbished with modern systems and features to meet the latest rolling stock standards.
The DMRC will refurbish the metro trains in three phases. In the first phase, 12 trains have already been upgraded. In the second phase, 18 trains have been refurbished, and work on another 9 trains will begin soon, followed by work on the remaining 9 trains. In the third phase, 22 Blue Line trains will be refurbished by November 2027.
In a statement, Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications at Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, said that DMRC has undertaken a comprehensive mid-life refurbishment (retrofit) initiative for its Blue Line trains to enhance passenger safety, comfort and overall travel experience.
“Under this initiative, the oldest Rolling Stock (RS-1) trains are being upgraded with modern technology and improved facilities to ensure they remain reliable and meet current standards,” he said.
Delhi Metro to modernise oldest Rolling Stock
So far, 31 trains have been refurbished. The refurbishment work includes major improvements to both the train interiors and systems. The interior areas, including passenger sections and driver cabins, have been repainted to restore aesthetics, and fix wear and tear from many years of use. Electrical panels have also been upgraded to enhance performance and reliability, it said.
70 Delhi Metro trains to get upgrade (Image: RITES)
Upgraded features of Delhi Metro’s oldest rolling stock
According to the DMRC, after the upgrade of its oldest trains, they will be equipped with IP-based Passenger Announcement and Passenger Information Systems (PA-PIS), CCTV systems and LCD-based Dynamic Route Maps (DRM), along with display screens.
“These systems provide real-time information about routes, current time, and expected arrival at stations. They also enable communication between passengers and train operators during emergencies,” it said.
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With passenger safety as a key focus, the DMRC is installing a new fire detection system equipped with smoke and heat detectors in all coaches. It is also replacing old relays and Miniature Circuit Breakers (MCBs) with advanced units to enhance safety and ensure smoother operations.
The DMRC also introduced mobile and laptop charging points in all coaches to meet passenger needs. “New jumper cables and connectors have also been installed to support upgraded systems like PA-PIS and Fire Detection Systems as well as to accommodate future upgrades.,” it added.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More