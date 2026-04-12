Delhi Metro to upgrade 70 trains on Red & Blue Lines by November 2027

Delhi Metro Refurbishment Plan: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has set a target to upgrade 70 trains operating on the Red and Blue Lines in a phased manner by November 2027. According to DMRC, these trains, inducted between 2002 and 2007, have completed around 19 to 24 years of service and are being refurbished with modern systems and features to meet the latest rolling stock standards.

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DMRC launches mid-life refurbishment of trains

The DMRC will refurbish the metro trains in three phases. In the first phase, 12 trains have already been upgraded. In the second phase, 18 trains have been refurbished, and work on another 9 trains will begin soon, followed by work on the remaining 9 trains. In the third phase, 22 Blue Line trains will be refurbished by November 2027.