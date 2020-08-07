Delhi Metro to scale new heights in Phase-IV

The corridor is an extension of the Janakpuri West to Noida Botanical Garden Magenta Line. The corridor is an extension of the Janakpuri West to Noida Botanical Garden Magenta Line.

Its further expansion across the national capital aside, the Phase IV project of the Delhi Metro is set to take the network to greater heights — literally. At the proposed Haiderpur Badli Mor section of the upcoming 28.92-km-long Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor, trains will pass at a height of 28 metres — taller than an eight-storey building.

The corridor is an extension of the Janakpuri West to Noida Botanical Garden Magenta Line. The other two lines of Phase IV are Aerocity-Tughlaqbad (20.2 km) and Maujpur-Majlis Park (12.5 km). The Haiderpur Badli Mor platform will also be the highest of the network at 23.5 metres, according to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The current highest peak of the 389-km-long operational network of DMRC is at Dhaula Kuan, where trains pass through a 23.6-metre high section. Till 2017, a point near Karkardooma station at 19 metres used to be the peak. A Metro official said that the elevation of the point is due to the fact that it will be directly above the operational Yellow Line, which connects Samaypur Badli with Gurugaon’s Huda City Centre. The average height of the elevated section of the corridor will be 10 metres.

“However, the height of the piers will be 20 metres at Madhuban Chowk (crossing with Yellow Line) and 25 metres at Haiderpur Badli Mor where this line will again cross over Yellow Line. At Haiderpur Badli Mor, the rail level is going to be the highest at 28 metres,” DMRC said in a statement.

The platform of the Haiderpur Badli Mor station is coming up above the operational section, which handles passengers using the Yellow Line. Consequently, the new section will be at a height of 23.5 metres, nearly as high as the Metro’s current peak point at Dhaula Kuan.

The operational highest platform, however, is at Mayur Vihar Phase I. The Pink Line section of the station, which also falls on the Blue Line, is at a height of 22 metres.

Speaking about the challenges in vertical expansion, DMRC officials that its engineers are planning a detailed plan to execute the project. “Construction of the pier and the subsequent launching of the spans will be done without impacting operations on the Yellow Line, which is one of Delhi Metro’s busiest corridors,” an official said.

