Delhi Metro to run 24 extra train trips from May 18 to encourage shift from private vehicles

Delhi Metro latest update: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will operate 24 additional train trips from Monday, May 18, in view of the expected surge in passenger demand across the network. The move comes at a time when the government has announced measures to reduce fuel consumption across departments, amid a broader push for fuel conservation and electrification following the global energy disruption caused by the West Asia crisis. The measures also included promoting the use of public transport.
In a statement, Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC, said: “Anticipating a likely shift from road to Metro in the extant scenario, DMRC will introduce 24 additional train trips from
06 additional trains every Monday starting from 18th May 2026 and on other days, as and when required.”
He also added that the capacity expansion aims to ensure uninterrupted services and efficient passenger management during increased passenger journeys. “DMRC will be closely monitoring any surge in demand to take any action required to meet the demand,” he said.
Delhi Metro intensifies passenger management initiatives
The country’s longest metro network is also intensifying measures to improve commuter movement to handle the additional passenger capacity by:
Deploying additional security personnel
Operating additional ticketing counters
Activating spare DFMDs and baggage scanners
Reducing waiting times at frisking points
Ensuring smoother passenger movement during peak periods
Apart from these measures, DMRC has also provided parking facilities at 126 metro stations across Delhi-NCR to encourage commuters to shift from personal vehicles to public transport. It will enable commuters to park their vehicles and continue journeys through metro trains.
Recently, the DMRC introduced an integrated hydrogen-powered shuttle bus service in Delhi’s Central Vista area. It provides last-mile connectivity between Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth Metro stations and government offices in the area.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More