Delhi Metro to run 24 extra train trips from May 18 to encourage shift from private vehicles

Delhi Metro latest update: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will operate 24 additional train trips from Monday, May 18, in view of the expected surge in passenger demand across the network. The move comes at a time when the government has announced measures to reduce fuel consumption across departments, amid a broader push for fuel conservation and electrification following the global energy disruption caused by the West Asia crisis. The measures also included promoting the use of public transport.

In a statement, Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC, said: “Anticipating a likely shift from road to Metro in the extant scenario, DMRC will introduce 24 additional train trips from

06 additional trains every Monday starting from 18th May 2026 and on other days, as and when required.”